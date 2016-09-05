FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Hanjin Shipping shares dive 30 percent in resumed trade
#Business News
September 5, 2016 / 12:27 AM / a year ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Hanjin Shipping Co is seen on a replica of shipping containers at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, August 31, 2016.Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL (Reuters) - Shares in Hanjin Shipping 117930.KS slumped by the daily limit of 30 percent in resumed trade on Monday as the South Korean shipping firm struggles to contain the fallout of its collapse.

The world's seventh-biggest container shipper made a "Chapter 15" filing with a U.S. court, a spokeswoman said on Monday, to protect its vessels from being seized by creditors.

The world's seventh-largest container shipper filed for court receivership in Seoul on Wednesday after banks withdrew support. The court subsequently decided to begin a rehabilitation proceeding in South Korea.

Shares had been suspended since 1.30 p.m. on Aug. 30 in Seoul.

The shares were down 25 percent at 934 won ($0.8392) as of 0008 GMT (8.08 p.m. ET) on Monday, having earlier slumped to 870 won, their lowest since December 2009.

Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen Coates

