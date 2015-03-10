Hannover Re hikes dividend after record 2014 earnings

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German reinsurer Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) raised its dividend to 4.25 euros per share for 2014 from 3 euros previously by offering a special dividend payment after record net income for the year.

The company on Tuesday offered a special payment of 1.25 euros per share on top of an unchanged dividend of 3.00 euros per share after a year lacking in natural catastrophes or big damage payouts saw its capital reserves increase.

Analysts on average had expected a dividend of 3.32 euros, a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

“Hannover Re’s loss expenditure was considerably lower than anticipated,” the company said in a statement.

The world’s third largest reinsurer posted a 10 increase in net profit to 985.6 million euros ($1.1 billion) in 2014, compared with an average forecast of 929 million in the poll and 896 million in 2013.

Shares in Hannover Re were indicated to rise 2.6 percent when the market opens at 0400 ET, putting them among the top gainers on Germany’s MDAX index .MDAXI.

The company predicted net income would fall to 875 million euros in 2015, assuming that major losses did not exceed the long-term average 690 million euros budgeted for the year and that gross premiums would either stay flat or grow slightly.

It did not rule out another special dividend payment for the year if its “comfortable level of capitalization remained unchanged”, and said that it otherwise aimed to pay out 35-40 percent of profit to shareholders, sticking to its long-standing policy.

($1 = 0.9262 euros)