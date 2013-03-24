FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hapag-Lloyd merger with Hamburg-Sued called off
#Business News
March 24, 2013 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

Hapag-Lloyd merger with Hamburg-Sued called off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The owners of unlisted container shipping group Hapag-Lloyd HPLG.UL said the planned merger with rival Hamburg-Sued has been called off because terms could not be agreed.

The Albert-Ballin consortium of Hapag-Lloyd investors said in a brief statement late on Sunday that the Oetker family behind Hamburg-Sued had asked for merger talks to be ended.

Hapag-Lloyd and Hamburg-Sued, Germany’s largest container shipping companies, said in December they were exploring a merger to create a global player better able to survive the sector’s four-year slump.

Earlier this month, Hapag-Lloyd posted higher losses for 2012 due to unexpectedly low cargo volumes as a result of the global downturn and high energy costs, prompting it to defer the delivery of new ships.

Hapag-Lloyd co-owner Klaus-Michael Kuehne has said that if no agreement with Oetker can be reached, Kuehne would push for Hapag-Lloyd to go public on its own.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
