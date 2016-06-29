FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UASC says shareholding states vote to back Hapag-Lloyd merger
June 29, 2016 / 6:40 PM / a year ago

UASC says shareholding states vote to back Hapag-Lloyd merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) said its six shareholding states backed a merger deal with German container shipping line Hapag-Lloyd AG (HLAG.DE) at a meeting on Wednesday.

UASC, majority-held by the government of Qatar, said in a statement that "...all six of UASC's shareholding states voted unanimously to approve the proposed merger with Hapag-Lloyd AG (Hapag-Lloyd) with a relative valuation of the two businesses at 72 percent for Hapag-Lloyd's shareholders and 28 percent for UASC's shareholders."

"Several legal and administrative tasks need to be completed before the binding agreement can be formally signed," it added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
