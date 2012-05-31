FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank Hapoalim profit falls less than forecast
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
May 31, 2012 / 5:56 AM / in 5 years

Bank Hapoalim profit falls less than forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Bank Hapoalim (POLI.TA), one of Israel’s two largest banks, reported a 26 percent fall in quarterly net profit due to a jump in credit loss provisions as economic growth slows, but the results were better than forecast.

Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank in terms of market value and outstanding credit, posted first-quarter net profit of 659 million shekels ($170 million), compared with 540 million forecast in a Reuters poll.

Provision for credit losses charges jumped to 303 million shekels from an unusually low 14 million a year earlier, while net interest income dipped to 1.96 billion shekels from 1.97 billion. Analysts had expected credit loss charges of 369 million shekels.

Hapoalim said its core tier 1 capital ratio rose to 8.2 percent from 7.9 percent at the end of 2011.

($1=3.88 shekels)

Reporting by Tova Cohen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.