Harbinger looks to settle with SEC next week: WSJ

(Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will meet with representatives of billionaire hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone next week looking to settle an investigation into possible violations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, Falcone revealed the SEC was investigating whether his Harbinger Capital Partners fund violated a short-selling rule involving three stocks and whether it engaged in market manipulation in unnamed debt securities.

Falcone will not personally attend the SEC meeting, to be held on April 19 at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said.

SEC and Harbinger were not immediately available for comment.