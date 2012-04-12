FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harbinger looks to settle with SEC next week: WSJ
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 12, 2012 / 12:30 AM / 5 years ago

Harbinger looks to settle with SEC next week: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Securities and Exchange Commission will meet with representatives of billionaire hedge-fund manager Philip Falcone next week looking to settle an investigation into possible violations, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Last year, Falcone revealed the SEC was investigating whether his Harbinger Capital Partners fund violated a short-selling rule involving three stocks and whether it engaged in market manipulation in unnamed debt securities.

Falcone will not personally attend the SEC meeting, to be held on April 19 at the agency’s headquarters in Washington, a person familiar with the matter said.

SEC and Harbinger were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Michael Watson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.