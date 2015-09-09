FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wanted: New home for African-American LGBT church in Harlem
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
September 9, 2015 / 7:01 PM / 2 years ago

Wanted: New home for African-American LGBT church in Harlem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK - Members of the Rivers of Living Water church, which serves the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, attend a Sunday service in a rented space on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, but they are hoping to find a permanent home further north in the neighborhood of Harlem.

High property prices and anti-LGBT attitudes have thwarted their search so far, but pastor Vanessa Brown said sentiments are slowly changing and support is growing.

“Our church is predominately LGBT, inclusive of all people,” she said. “And we have been in existence for about nine years.”

Brown added she is confident that her prayers for a permanent home will be answered.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.