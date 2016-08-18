FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. government, Harley-Davidson settle illegal emissions devices lawsuit
August 18, 2016

U.S. government, Harley-Davidson settle illegal emissions devices lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) has settled a government lawsuit alleging violations of the U.S. Clean Air Act related to "super tuners" that lead to higher emissions from it motorcycles, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Environmental Protection Agency said on Thursday.

As part of the settlement, the Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker will pay a fine of $12 million, spend $3 million on an air pollution mitigation project and will take steps to buy back the devices from its dealers and destroy them.

Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
