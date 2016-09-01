FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Harley-Davidson says plans to cut about 200 jobs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 1, 2016 / 9:15 PM / a year ago

Harley-Davidson says plans to cut about 200 jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of US motorbike manufacturer Harley Davidson is seen on a "Heritage Softtail" in the western German city of Koblenz, March 1, 2016.Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) plans to cut about 200 positions as the company adjusts its production schedule due to a lower forecast for motorcycle shipments in 2016, a company spokeswoman said on Thursday.

In July, the manufacturer lowered its 2016 full-year shipment guidance to a range of 264,000 to 269,000 motorcycles. It had previously estimated it would ship 269,000 to 274,000 motorcycles.

Most of the job reductions are scheduled for the fourth quarter, said Bernadette Lauer, Harley-Davidson spokeswoman.

The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based manufacturer's sales were down 3.4 percent year-to-date as of June 30 as it faces intense pricing competition from competitors in a shrinking U.S. motorcycle market.

Harley said of the 200 eliminated positions, about 115 are union jobs at its York Vehicle Operations plant in Pennsylvania, which assembles cruiser models, including the Touring, Softail and Trike. Of 1,010 employees at the York plant, 829 are union employees.

Harley-Davidson's stock closed up 0.36 percent at $52.89.

Reporting by Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.