European tech firms tiptoe back to IPO market
FRANKFURT A handful of European tech firms are testing the appetite for initial public offerings, taking their lead from a modest rebound in listings in the United States following a two-year slump.
Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG.N) shares jumped nearly 7 percent early on Wednesday as speculation resurfaced the company was a buyout target of equity firm Kohlberg Kravis and Roberts.
Shares then pared gains after a company spokesperson said the company was not "aware of" anything specific that boosted the shares about 6.8 percent. At midday Harley shares were up about 3 percent.
"We don't comment on rumors," Maripat Blankenheim, Harley-Davidson spokesperson said. "Those kinds of rumors happen every now and again."
Earlier this year Harley shares surged 17 percent on takeover speculation.
(Reporting By Meredith Davis in Chicago; Editing by Andrew Hay)
WASHINGTON U.S. lawmakers expressed concern on Tuesday over a wave of mergers among companies that sell farmers their seeds, herbicides and insecticides, worrying that the deals could lead to higher prices and less innovation at a time of dropping farm incomes.
HELSINKI Finnish mobile game maker Supercell said on Wednesday it has bought a 51 percent stake in a fellow Helsinki game start-up Frogmind in the first acquisition for the company behind hit game 'Clash Of Clans'.