Slowing sales, strong dollar could hit Harley stock: Barron's

Harley-Davidson bikes are lined up at a bike fair in Hamburg, Germany, February 24, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG.N) to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.

The article notes that the famed motorcycle maker's customer base of middle-aged Americans is shrinking and a strong U.S. dollar hurts the profitability of international sales.

Barron's believes the stock should trade in the low $40s, down from around $56 on Friday.

"With so many secular challenges, it's hard to understand why Harley shares are still cruising along near the high end of their valuation range," the story states.