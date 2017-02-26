FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slowing sales, strong dollar could hit Harley stock: Barron's
February 26, 2017 / 7:58 PM / 6 months ago

Slowing sales, strong dollar could hit Harley stock: Barron's

Lawrence Delevingne

1 Min Read

Harley-Davidson bikes are lined up at a bike fair in Hamburg, Germany, February 24, 2017.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Slowing sales could cause shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG.N) to decline after being on the rise for much of the past 12 months, according to a Barron's cover story dated Feb. 27.

The article notes that the famed motorcycle maker's customer base of middle-aged Americans is shrinking and a strong U.S. dollar hurts the profitability of international sales.

Barron's believes the stock should trade in the low $40s, down from around $56 on Friday.

"With so many secular challenges, it's hard to understand why Harley shares are still cruising along near the high end of their valuation range," the story states.

Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Alan Crosby

