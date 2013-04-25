Harley-Davidson posts higher profit, sticks to forecast

A Harley-Davidson motorcycle fuel tank is seen at Harley-Davidson of Frederick in Frederick Maryland, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

(Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc (HOG.N) reported a sharply higher profit in line with expectations and kept its full-year shipment forecast unchanged, even as dealer retail sales in several key markets showed signs of weakness.

The Milwaukee-based company on Thursday posted a first-quarter profit of $224.1 million, or 99 cents a share, up from $172.0 million, or 74 cents a share a year ago.

Overall revenue from bikes, parts and accessories, and apparel rose 9.8 percent to $1.57 billion, the company said.

Analysts, on average, had expected Harley-Davidson to report a profit of 99 cents a share on sales on $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The results contained restructuring charges. Harley-Davidson has been revamping its manufacturing operations in recent years to cuts costs, become more efficient and introduce flexibility in its workforce.

Those efforts appear to be paying off. Harley-Davidson said it expects its gross margins, which have widened considerably in recent years as a result of the restructuring, to continue to grow in 2013 to 35.25 to 36.25 percent, up from 34.8 percent in 2012.

Retail sales of the company’s motorcycles in the United States and Canada, its No. 1 market, fell nearly 13 percent. Sales were also down in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Retail sales in Asia rose during the quarter, even in Japan, the company’s single-largest overseas market, where the yen’s weakness created a headwind for the company. Sales were also up in Latin America, the company said.

The improved quarterly results were helped by strong shipments to dealers and distributors.

During the first quarter, Harley-Davidson said it shipped 75,222 bikes worldwide, up 17.1 percent from a year ago. It is those shipments - rather than dealer retail sales - that drive the company’s top line.

Harley said it expects to ship 259,000 to 264,000 motorcycles worldwide in 2013, sticking to the forecast it made earlier this year.

In trading before the bell, Harley-Davidson shares were up 30 cents from Wednesday’s close of $53.50.