a year ago
Harman revenue beats on strong demand from automakers
August 4, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Harman revenue beats on strong demand from automakers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The new Audi S5 Coupe car is presented during the world premiere at the company's headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany June 2, 2016.Lukas Barth

(Reuters) - Harman International Industries Inc HAR.N, the maker of JBL and Harman Kardon audio systems, reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue boosted by strong demand from automakers.

The company's shares jumped as much as 11 pct to $90.81.

Net sales from Harman's connected car business, its biggest and that includes navigation and safety systems, rose 11.21 percent to $843 million.

Harman said it got new contracts from Audi, Lexus, Subaru and Toyota, among others. The company also said it got the first contract for its Summit audio platform, from an electric vehicle company.

The company forecast 2017 sales of $7.3-$7.5 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $7.3 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $113 million, or $1.57 per share, in the fourth quarter ended June 30, from $100 million, $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company's net sales rose to $1.88 billion from $1.68 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.52 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
