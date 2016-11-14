Volkswagen's Audi in talks with China's SAIC Motor on tie-up
BEIJING Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a potential long-term collaboration, Audi said in a statement on Monday.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Monday it had agreed to buy Harman International Industries (HAR.N), a leader in connected car solutions, for about $8 billion, marking a major push into the auto-related technology.
Samsung said in a statement it will acquire Harman for $112.00 per share in cash, which represents a premium of 28 percent to Harman's Friday closing price.
It said the deal would "give Samsung a significant presence in the large and rapidly growing market for connected technologies, particularly automotive electronics, which has been a strategic priority."
The deal comes at a time when Samsung's mobile phone business has been hit hard by the disastrous withdrawal of the fire-prone Galaxy Note 7.
Underscoring Samsung's interest in the auto sector, the electronics giant has had talks with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) over a potential sale or partnership for its Magneti Marelli auto parts maker, sources have said.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BERLIN BMW wants to boost sales of electric cars by two-thirds next year to 100,000 vehicles as the luxury automaker is offering more battery-powered models, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger.
TOKYO Japanese robotics startup ZMP Inc has received approval to list in Tokyo next month in an initial public offering worth up to $82 million, as it seeks funds to speed up its development of autonomous driving technology.