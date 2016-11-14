The logo of Samsung Electronic is seen at its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, July 4, 2016. Picture taken on July 4, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Monday it had agreed to buy Harman International Industries (HAR.N) for about $8 billion, a deal that enables the South Korean electronics giant to expand its presence in the automotive electronics market.

Samsung said in a statement it expected to use cash to fund the deal, which represents a premium of 28 percent to Harman's Friday closing price.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)