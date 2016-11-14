Volkswagen's Audi in talks with China's SAIC Motor on tie-up
BEIJING Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a potential long-term collaboration, Audi said in a statement on Monday.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics (005930.KS) said on Monday it had agreed to buy Harman International Industries (HAR.N) for about $8 billion, a deal that enables the South Korean electronics giant to expand its presence in the automotive electronics market.
Samsung said in a statement it expected to use cash to fund the deal, which represents a premium of 28 percent to Harman's Friday closing price.
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
BEIJING Volkswagen's Audi premium brand is in talks with China's largest automaker, SAIC Motor, on a potential long-term collaboration, Audi said in a statement on Monday.
BERLIN BMW wants to boost sales of electric cars by two-thirds next year to 100,000 vehicles as the luxury automaker is offering more battery-powered models, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, citing Chief Executive Officer Harald Krueger.
TOKYO Japanese robotics startup ZMP Inc has received approval to list in Tokyo next month in an initial public offering worth up to $82 million, as it seeks funds to speed up its development of autonomous driving technology.