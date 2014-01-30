FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harman profit jumps as sales to luxury carmakers rise
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 30, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

Harman profit jumps as sales to luxury carmakers rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Audio equipment maker Harman International Industries Inc HAR.N reported a 53 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its infotainment systems to luxury carmakers such as BMW (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

Harman, known for brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, said net income rose to $72 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from $47 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $1.33 billion.

Harman shares were up 2.5 percent before the bell on Thursday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.