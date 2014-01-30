Harman profit jumps as sales to luxury carmakers rise

(Reuters) - Audio equipment maker Harman International Industries Inc HAR.N reported a 53 percent jump in second-quarter profit, helped by strong sales of its infotainment systems to luxury carmakers such as BMW (BMWG.DE) and Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE).

Harman, known for brands such as JBL and Harman Kardon, said net income rose to $72 million, or $1.03 per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from $47 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 26 percent to $1.33 billion.

Harman shares were up 2.5 percent before the bell on Thursday.