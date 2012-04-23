FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Harman signs $500 million deals with Chinese, Indian carmakers
April 23, 2012

Harman signs $500 million deals with Chinese, Indian carmakers

(Reuters) - Harman International Inc HAR.N said it signed more than $500 million worth agreements to provide in-car entertainment systems to three carmakers in China and India.

Harman will provide these systems to China’s Geely Motors and BAIC Motors and India’s Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), it said in a statement on Monday.

The company, which provides audio products for cars made by BMW (BMWG.DE), Audi, Daimler (DAIGn.DE), Toyota (7203.T) and Ferrari, was in talks with Indian auto makers as part of its plans to expand in the emerging markets, Reuters reported last year.

The company said it was on track to record $1.5 billion in revenue in Brazil, Russia, India and China by 2015.

Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

