Lawyer sues Harrisburg, Pennsylvania over unpaid bankruptcy fees

Dec 27 (Reuters) - The attorney who filed a now-defunct bankruptcy petition for the city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, sued the city and some of its officials for $289,000 plus interest on Friday for allegedly not paying him for the job.

Mark Schwartz sued the city itself, which recently closed on the sale of its incinerator and a deal to lease parking lots in order to erase $360 million in debt that kept the city teetering near insolvency. Schwartz also sued City Council President Wanda Williams and three other officials in the Court of Common Pleas for Dauphin County.

The City Council retained him to file its Chapter 9 municipal bankruptcy in October 2011. The case was thrown out the next month after state lawmakers barred it.

Since then, Schwartz hasn’t been paid for any of his fees or expenses, he said in the suit. Harrisburg’s solicitor and a representative for the City Council did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

Pennsylvania sold nearly $289 million of parking revenue bonds on Dec. 17 as part of the parking garage deal.