Prince Harry warns of danger of lifting rhino horn trade ban
#Lifestyle
December 3, 2015 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Prince Harry warns of danger of lifting rhino horn trade ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KRUGER NATIONTIONAL PARK,  South Africa (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry warned during a visit to Africa that lifting a local trade ban in rhino horns would “accelerate the path to extinction.”

Prince Harry, 31, who is  fifth in line to the British throne, made the comments on Wednesday during a trip to South Africa’s Kruger National Park, where  rangers showed him where rhinos had been slaughtered.

Last week, South Africa’s High Court lifted a ban on the local trade in rhino horns that had been imposed by the government in 2009.

