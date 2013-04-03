McFly drummer says marathon training led to heart condition

LONDON (Reuters) - Drummer Harry Judd from the British boy band McFly has been diagnosed with a minor heart condition which he said he developed through training for this month’s London Marathon.

Judd, 27, told fans via Twitter that he had “acquired an ectopic heart beat through excessive exercise” which proved he had been pushing himself in his training.

“It’s known as a Wandering Pacemaker commonly seen in athletes ... it’s really annoying!!!”

He added it was nothing to worry about but it “just means I have to chill out a bit”.

Judd, who won the 2011 series of the TV show “Strictly Come Dancing”, urged his fans to sponsor him for the London Marathon on April 21 which is the world’s largest marathon with nearly 37,000 people crossing the finishing line last year.

The British Heart Foundation said on its website that an ectopic heart beat was common. It means an extra or skipped heart beat, is usually harmless and does not require treatment.

The quartet McFly have had seven No. 1 hits in Britain since forming in 2004.