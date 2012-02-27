"Harry Potter" E-books get worldwide library distribution

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The “Harry Potter” saga may have seen the end of its run in the movie theaters, but J.K. Rowling’s wizardly brain child will live on in the world’s libraries.

British distributor OverDrive has struck a deal with Pottermore -- the online home of all things Potter -- to distribute “Harry Potter” e-books and digital audiobooks in school and public libraries worldwide.

The deal calls for the books to be distributed in more than 20 languages throughout OverDrive’s global network of libraries, which currently numbers more than 18,000.

All seven books in Rowlings’ series will be included. This will mark the first time that the titles will be available for lending in digital form in libraries.

The “Harry Potter” book series, which has sold more than 400 million copies worldwide, is credited with sparking an enthusiasm for reading in a generation of children.

“J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter is a once-a-lifetime phenomenon and has been an extremely significant catalyst for reading and literacy for current and future generations,” Steve Potash, OverDrive’s CEO and president, said of the agreement. “We are honored to bring this beloved storytelling experience digitally to public and school libraries worldwide.”