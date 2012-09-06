FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Harry Winston profit tumbles on weak diamond sales
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 6, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Harry Winston profit tumbles on weak diamond sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO (Reuters) - Harry Winston Diamond Corp HW.TO reported a 52 percent drop in its quarterly profit late on Wednesday, largely due to declines in rough diamond prices and a decrease in the volume of carats sold.

The diamond miner and luxury jeweler said profit in its fiscal second quarter ended July 31 fell to $4.8 million or 6 cents a share, from $10 million or 12 cents a share a year earlier.

Total sales in the quarter slid more than 20 percent to $176.9 million, as diamond prices fell due to the current global economic uncertainty and a buildup of inventory at cutting and polishing centres.

Luxury consumers have also become increasingly cautious due to the uncertainty in the global economy and volatility in equity markets, and overall demand for luxury products has slowed, said Harry Winston in a statement.

Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.