Fox News anchor settles with Hasbro over toy hamster with same name

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Fox News Channel anchor Harris Faulkner has settled a lawsuit against Hasbro Inc over the company's sale of a toy hamster that shared her name, Faulkner and Hasbro said in a statement on Wednesday.

The lawsuit was settled amicably and the "Harris Faulkner" hamster, part of Hasbro's "Littlest Pet Shop" brand of toys and videos, is no longer being made or sold, the statement said.

No other details of the settlement were disclosed. Both Faulkner and Hasbro said they would provide no further comment.

Faulkner sued Hasbro for more than $5 million in federal court in New Jersey in August 2015, accusing Hasbro of violating her publicity and confusing customers into thinking she had endorsed the toys.

Calling it "demeaning and insulting" for Hasbro to portray her as a rodent, Faulkner said the toy resembled her through its complexion, eye shape and eye makeup design.

Faulkner said she did not consent to have her name or image associated with the toy, and that as a journalist, she does not endorse companies' products.

Hasbro argued that the toy was not named after Faulkner and did not resemble her in any way. "In fact, the fictional Hamster Toy is about the furthest thing from Ms. Faulkner or her persona," Hasbro said in court papers.

Faulkner co-hosts the daytime show "Outnumbered" and anchors "Fox Report Weekend" on Sunday evenings. Fox News is a unit of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.

The case is Faulkner v. Hasbro Inc, U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey, No. 15-06518.