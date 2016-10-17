Bank of America profit rises 6.6 percent as bond trading picks up
Bank of America Corp , the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported its first rise in profit in three quarters on Monday, boosted by strong results from bond trading.
Hasbro Inc (HAS.O), the No. 2 U.S. toymaker, reported a 14.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for toys in the girls category such as Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $257.8 million, or $2.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 25 from $207.6 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose to $1.68 billion from $1.47 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
WASHINGTON By the middle of next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren says he expects unemployment to fall to 4.7 percent and inflation to beat the Fed's 2 percent target, leaving policymakers at risk of having to squelch the recovery with faster-than-expected rate increases.
FRANKFURT European aircraft maker Airbus aims to overtake arch rival Boeing in terms of annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent years, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in a German newspaper interview published on Monday.