Bank of America profit rises 6.6 percent as bond trading picks up
Bank of America Corp , the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported its first rise in profit in three quarters on Monday, boosted by strong results from bond trading.
Hasbro Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by strong demand for Disney Princess, Frozen and Trolls dolls.
The No. 2 U.S. toymaker's shares rose about 3.4 percent to $78.75 in premarket trading on Monday.
Net revenue in toys targeted at girls - Hasbro's second-largest business - jumped 56.7 percent in the third quarter ended Sept. 25, driven by a rise in shipments of Disney Princess, Frozen and Dreamworks' Trolls dolls as well as growth in Baby Alive and Furby toys.
Trolls dolls hit shelves in August, ahead of a Nov. 4 release of the DreamWorks film "Trolls".
Rival toymaker Mattel Inc lost the lucrative contract for dolls based on Walt Disney Co's princesses such as Cinderella and Snow White to Hasbro in 2014.
Net income attributable to Hasbro rose to $257.8 million, or $2.03 per share from $207.6 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected $1.74 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Pawtucket, Rhode Island-based company's revenue rose 14.2 percent to $1.68 billion, handily beating the average analyst estimate of $1.56 billion.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
Bank of America Corp , the second-largest U.S. bank by assets, reported its first rise in profit in three quarters on Monday, boosted by strong results from bond trading.
WASHINGTON By the middle of next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren says he expects unemployment to fall to 4.7 percent and inflation to beat the Fed's 2 percent target, leaving policymakers at risk of having to squelch the recovery with faster-than-expected rate increases.
FRANKFURT European aircraft maker Airbus aims to overtake arch rival Boeing in terms of annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent years, Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in a German newspaper interview published on Monday.