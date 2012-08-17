APA raises Australia Hastings bid in attempt to knock out Pipeline Partners

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Hastings Diversified Utilities Fund (HDF) HDF.AX, the subject of a takeover bidding war, has given Pipeline Partners Australia until August 21 to better a A$1.4 billion ($1.47 billion) sweetened offer by rival gas distributor APA (APA.AX).

APA and Pipeline Partners have lifted their bids in recent weeks as they battle for two key gas pipelines owned by HDF that serve Australia’s main onshore gas hub, Moomba. Analysts say growth prospects are strong because of new coal-seam gas projects and huge liquefied natural gas export projects in Queensland state.

APA on Friday raised its cash and scrip bid by 4.8 percent by increasing the cash component. HDF, which has recommended an all-cash offer worth A$1.29 billion by Pipeline Partners, said it has told Pipeline Partners that the new APA bid was superior.

Pipeline Partners is a consortium that includes Canadian fund manager Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Utilities Trust of Australia, a fund managed by HDF’s manager Hastings Funds Management.

APA said it will increase its offer to between $1.35 billion and $1.39 billion, depending on whether it becomes entitled to compulsory acquisition.

It is offering another $0.10 cash to take the bid to $0.72 in cash and 0.390 APA securities for each HDF share, adding another $0.08 if it becomes entitled to proceed to compulsory acquisition, taking the offer to A$0.80 cash and 0.390 APA securities.

APA first made its bid last December and Pipeline Partners entered the fray in May. ($1 = 0.9526 Australian dollars)