5 months ago
France's Havas to form joint venture with China's Guangdong Advertising
April 5, 2017 / 7:10 AM / 5 months ago

France's Havas to form joint venture with China's Guangdong Advertising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yannick Bollore, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Havas poses during an interview with Reuters during the Cannes Lions Festival in Cannes, France, June 23, 2016.Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - French advertising group Havas (HAVA.PA) has signed a joint venture agreement with Guangdong Advertising Group as part of its moves to expand in the fast-growing Chinese market.

Havas, which competes with bigger rivals such as WPP (WPP.L), Publicis (PUBP.PA) and Omnicom (OMC.N), said it would own 51 percent of the new Havas GIMC Advertising Company that will be created out of the joint venture deal.

"This move represents a major step in the Havas Group's expansion in China. The Chinese market is one of thefastest growing markets in the world and is now second in terms of ad spending which offers outstanding opportunities for brands," Havas Group chief executive Yannick Bollore said in a statement.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Sarah White

