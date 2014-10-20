FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Havas stock jumps, Bollore's slumps after exchange offer
#Deals
October 20, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Havas stock jumps, Bollore's slumps after exchange offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of the French global advertising, digital and communications group Havas is seen at the company's headquarters in Puteaux, western Paris, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Shares in Havas EURC.PA jumped as much as 9.4 percent in early trading on Monday after French tycoon Vincent Bollore launched an exchange offer on the stock on Friday with a view to gain control of the world’s sixth-largest advertising company.

In contrast, shares in Bollore (BOLL.PA) fell at the stock market’s opening and were 6.3 percent lower at 3:05 a.m. EDT.

The Bollore group started investing in Havas over 10 years ago and currently owns 36.2 percent of the company, which has a market value of around 2.4 billion euros ($3.06 billion) and is headed by Bollore’s son Yannick.

Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Brian Love

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
