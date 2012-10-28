Tsunami warning for Hawaii downgraded; evacuation orders lifted

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A tsunami warning for Hawaii has been downgraded to an advisory on Sunday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

Evacuation orders were also lifted for coastal areas, a Hawaii civil defense official said.

At least 100,000 people in Hawaii were ordered to move from the shoreline to higher ground late on Saturday after a tsunami warning, but the first waves were less forceful than had been feared and no damage was initially reported.

The tsunami was triggered by a powerful earthquake off Canada’s Pacific coast.