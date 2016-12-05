Hawaiian Airlines raises outlook, stock hits record high

(Reuters) - Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA.O) on Monday raised its forecast for operating unit revenue, pushing the company's stock to a record high.

In updated guidance for the carrier's fourth quarter ending Dec. 31, Hawaiian said it expected unit revenue to rise between 3 percent and 6 percent from a year earlier, compared with prior guidance it would grow up to 3.5 percent.

"Our North America-to-Hawaii business is very strong at the moment, and we're seeing a lot of (last-minute) bookings for the Hawaii vacation out of North America," Chief Executive Officer Mark Dunkerley said in an interview. "Leisure is the business to be in."

Hawaiian shares rose more than 5 percent to hit a record high of $53.90, before paring gains and closing at $51.85.

Hawaiian also announced on Monday its intent to purchase one Airbus A330-200 and lease an additional two Airbus A321neos, in a move the company hopes will allow it to expand travel between the U.S. West Coast and Hawaiian islands.

The additional aircraft will free the company to retire its fleet of Boeing 767s by the end of 2018.

Hawaiian may replace a widebody A330 with two narrowbody A321neos on certain routes, Dunkerley said. This would allow Hawaiian to grow capacity moderately and offer travelers multiple flight times.

Dunkerley said that Hawaiian's thinking on purchasing the world's largest jetliner, the Airbus A380, has not changed, despite the carrier having been open to considering the mammoth aircraft.

The airline has previously said that while it is interested in learning more about the jumbo jet's capabilities, an aircraft of the A380's size would be limited to just a few of its markets.

Purchasing the aircraft at this time "would be a very, very long shot," Dunkerley told Reuters.

While Airbus Group SE (AIR.PA) is eager to sell the double-decker aircraft, the European planemaker is not actively campaigning for Hawaiian to add the A380 to its fleet, Dunkerley said.

Doubts have grown about the ability of Airbus and Boeing Co (BA.N) to sell four-engine jumbo jets, as airlines turn to two-engine models that burn less fuel and cost less to fly.

Airbus has cut the A380's delivery target to 12 a year starting in 2018 from 27 in 2015, and about half what is projected for this year, to prevent a glut of unsold planes. "We just don't have many routes that are big enough and thick enough to be able to sustain an aircraft of that capacity," Dunkerley said.