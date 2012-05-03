FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hawker Beechcraft files for bankruptcy protection
#Business News
May 3, 2012 / 7:47 PM / 5 years ago

Hawker Beechcraft files for bankruptcy protection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Hawker Beechcraft Inc, the aircraft manufacturer owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s (GS.N) private equity arm and Onex Corp OCX.TO, said it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection to restructure its debt.

The company said its restructuring plan was supported by a majority of senior secured lenders and senior bondholders, and that senior lenders have agreed to provide $400 million in debtor-in-possession financing. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

