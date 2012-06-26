FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
H.B. Fuller raises FY outlook, shares up 7 percent
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 26, 2012 / 10:57 AM / 5 years ago

H.B. Fuller raises FY outlook, shares up 7 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Specialty chemicals maker H.B. Fuller Co (FUL.N) raised its full-year profit forecast citing cost savings from a recently acquired adhesives business, sending its stock up as much as 8 percent.

Shares of the company, which makes adhesives used in industries like construction and packaging, rose to $31.08, making them one of the top percentage gainers on the New York Stock Exchange, on Tuesday morning.

H.B. Fuller said on Monday it now expects to earn between $2.10 and $2.15 per share for 2012, compared with its prior forecast of $1.94 to $2.14 per share. It also forecast revenue between $1.93 billion and $1.98 billion.

Analysts on average had been expecting the company to earn $2.17 per share on revenue of $1.92 billion for the full year, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

H.B. Fuller bought Swiss firm Forbo Holding AG’s (FORN.S) industrial adhesives business for $395 million last December to expand its presence in Europe.

The company forecast annual pre-tax profit improvement of $90 million on completing integration of the Forbo business.

H.B. Fuller reported a profit of $1.9 million, or 4 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with $25.1 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the Saint Paul, Minnesota-based company earned 56 cents per share, just ahead of analyst expectations of 55 cents per share.

Revenue rose 43 percent to $527 million, in line with analysts’ estimates.

Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.