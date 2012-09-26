FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
H.B. Fuller cuts forecast for full-year revenue
September 26, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

H.B. Fuller cuts forecast for full-year revenue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - H.B. Fuller Co’s (FUL.N) third-quarter profit met analysts’ estimates, but the specialty chemicals maker cut its full-year revenue outlook, citing a slight slow down in the global market for industrial adhesives.

The company cut its full-year revenue forecast to between $1.88 billion and $1.90 billion from between $1.93 billion and $1.98 billion.

Analysts had been estimating its full-year revenue at $1.88 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, however, maintained its forecast for full-year adjusted earnings.

H.B. Fuller had bought Swiss firm Forbo Holding AG’s (FORN.S) industrial adhesives business for $395 million last December to expand its presence in Europe.

Net income from continuing operations for the third quarter was $24.6 million, or 48 cents per share, up from $22.2 million, or 44 cents per share, reported last year.

On an adjusted basis, earnings from continuing operations was 53 cents, in-line with analysts’ estimates.

Net revenue was up 38 percent at $500.5 million, but lagged analysts’ estimates.

Saint Paul, Minnesota-based H.B. Fuller closed at $33.38 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

