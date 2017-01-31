HCA Holdings profit beats, forecasts upbeat 2017

(Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the No. 1 U.S. for-profit hospital operator, posted better-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit on Tuesday, helped by higher patient admissions and forecast 2017 revenue largely above estimates.

Hospital operators are likely to come under pressure over fears that more poor people would lose coverage after an order by U.S. President Donald Trump, which could scale back enforcement of some Affordable Care Act provisions.

The executive order signed earlier this month urged government departments to "waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation" of the provisions.

HCA Holdings forecast 2017 earnings of $7.20-$7.60 per share and revenue of $43 billion-$44 billion. Analysts on average estimated earnings of $7.13 per share and revenue of $43.19 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $920 million, or $2.39 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $582 million, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

The results included gains on sales of facilities of $15 million, or 4 cents per share, and legal claim benefits of $279 million, or 46 cents per share.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.89 per share, handily beating analysts' average estimate of $1.77.

HCA said its equivalent admissions, which include both patients who stay in the hospital overnight and those treated on an outpatient basis, rose about 1.5 percent in the quarter.

The company seems to be ready to almost accelerate growth in 2017, which could support a near-term rally in the shares, Mizuho Securities USA analyst Sheryl Skolnick wrote in a client note.

HCA has outperformed its rivals Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC.N) and Community Health Systems Inc (CYH.N) in recent quarters as the hospital operator reined in costs amid slowing demand.

However, Skolnick expects HCA's multiples to be limited by the significant pressure on patient volumes and the politics of the Affordable Care Act.

HCA said revenue rose 3.8 percent to $10.64 billion, below analysts' average estimate of $10.66 billion.

HCA's shares were little changed at $79.71 in early trading.

Tenet's stock rose 1.6 percent while Community Health's shares were up 3 percent.