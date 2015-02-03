HCA forecasts 2015 profit below expectations

(Reuters) - HCA Holdings Inc (HCA.N), the largest U.S. hospital operator, forecast a lower-than-expected 2015 profit, helping to send its shares down 2 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

Investors shrugged off HCA’s better-than-expected revenue forecast and 24 percent jump in fourth-quarter net income.

The company said its board authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, replacing a completed $1 billion program announced in October.

HCA said it expected to earn $4.55-$4.95 per share on revenue of $38.5-$39.5 billion in 2015.

Analysts on average expect earnings of $5.15 per share on revenue of $38.76 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to $527 million, or $1.19 per share, in quarter ended Dec. 31, from $424 million, or 92 cents a share, a year earlier.

Same-facility admissions increased 5 percent, while emergency room visits increased 10.5 percent.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $9.6 billion.

HCA shares were trading at $68.72 shortly after the market opened. The company's stock has risen 2 percent since it was added to the S&P 500 .SPX on Jan. 23.