Exclusive: HCC nears deal to sell itself: source

(Reuters) - HCC Insurance Holdings Inc (HCC.N), a U.S. specialty insurer with a market capitalization of $5.4 billion, is nearing an agreement to sell itself and an announcement could come as early as Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The Houston, Texas-based specialty insurer, which has offices in Britain, Spain and Ireland, has been in talks to be acquired by an Asian buyer, the person said, declining to reveal the acquirer’s identity.

The source asked not to be identified because the deal is not yet public. An HCC spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 1974, HCC underwrites more than 100 classes of specialty insurance, including accident, health, surety, credit, property and casualty.