3 months ago
India's HCL Technologies fourth-quarter consol profit jumps 28 percent, beats estimates
May 11, 2017 / 3:18 AM / 3 months ago

India's HCL Technologies fourth-quarter consol profit jumps 28 percent, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People walk in front of the HCL Technologies Ltd office at Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi April 17, 2013.Mansi Thapliyal

(Reuters) - HCL Technologies Ltd (HCLT.NS), India's fourth-biggest software services firm, reported a better-than-expected 28 percent rise in consolidated fourth-quarter profit, as it added more clients in the quarter and revenue from software services rose.

Consolidated profit rose to 24.75 billion rupees ($383.57 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from 19.39 billion rupees a year earlier, the company said on Thursday. (bit.ly/2qu5yZc)

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 20.91 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The company's fourth-quarter consolidated revenue from software services rose 23 percent to 77.43 billion rupees.

($1 = 64.5260 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Samantha Kareen Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

