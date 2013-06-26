FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HD Supply IPO prices below range amid market volatility
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
June 26, 2013 / 9:35 PM / in 4 years

HD Supply IPO prices below range amid market volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Industrial and construction supplies distributor HD Supply Holdings Inc priced its initial public offering at $18 a share on Wednesday, below its expected range, according to a source briefed on the matter.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company, backed by Bain Capital, Carlyle Group and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, raised $957.5 million by pricing 53.2 million shares.

HD Supply had originally hoped to price shares at a range of $22 to $25, although underwriters told investors earlier in the day it was offering shares at a range of $18 to $20, according to a separate source familiar with the matter.

Reporting by Olivia Oran in New York

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.