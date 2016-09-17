False alarm leads to major police operation in central Paris
PARIS Parts of central Paris were cordoned off on Saturday after a false alarm triggered a major security operation, French police said.
MONTREAL A global public-private partnership has reached its goal of raising $13 billion from international donors to combat AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Saturday.
During an international conference in Montreal, the Global Fund asked government, faith-based and private-sector donors to raise a total of $13 billion over the next three years, starting in 2017.
The fund, the world's largest aimed at fighting the three diseases, is credited with saving 20 million lives since it was established in 2002.
"The impact of AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria is far-reaching, and we know that these diseases disproportionately affect the world's poorest and most vulnerable, especially women and children." Trudeau said in a news release.
"These commitments will save millions of lives," said Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) co-founder Bill Gates, whose foundation donated $600 million to the fund.
The United States, the fund's largest donor, in August pledged up to $4.3 billion through 2019. The amount is subject to congressional approval.
The three diseases targeted by the fund are believed to kill more than 8,000 people a day.
(Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Paul Simao)
MARGARITA ISLAND, Venezuela Only a handful of leaders have traveled to a meeting of a large Cold War-era bloc in Venezuela this week, in an embarrassment for the crisis-hit socialist government.
BERLIN Tens of thousands of people protested in European cities on Saturday against planned free trade deals with the United States and Canada they say would undermine democracy and lower food safety, environmental and labor standards.