Cheaper biosimilars take aim at world's top medicines

(Reuters) - Lower-cost versions of biological drugs, known as biosimilars, are taking aim at some of the world’s biggest-selling medicines.

Unlike chemical compounds, such as aspirin or statins, these biotech products are made of hormones, antibodies and other proteins. They are produced inside genetically modified cells, which means tiny variations are inevitable. As a result, a copycat version can only ever be similar to the original, rather than identical.

DIFFERENT REGULATORY PATHWAYS

Biosimilars are already sold in Europe, Japan and other parts of the world but their route to market has been delayed in the United States until recently by the lack of a regulatory pathway.

That has shielded blockbuster biotech treatments from competition in the world’s biggest market, even as some patents have started to expire.

U.S. law has permitted generic versions of so-called small molecule chemical drugs since 1984 but the window for copying biologicals was only opened when the Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, otherwise known as Obamacare.

SEVEN OUT OF 10 TOP DRUGS ARE BIOLOGICAL

The proliferation of potent biological drugs, coupled with price tags that run into tens of thousands of dollars per patient a year, means they now account for around 30 percent of U.S. and European drug spending.