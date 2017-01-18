FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second case of bird flu found in Chile, turkeys culled
#Health News
January 18, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 7 months ago

Second case of bird flu found in Chile, turkeys culled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Bird flu has been found at a turkey farm in central Chile, the second case of the disease detected in the country this month, agriculture officials said on Wednesday.

Respiratory problems had been seen in birds at a turkey farm in the central Valparaiso region, the Agriculture and Livestock Service (SAG) said in a statement.

The strain was confirmed as H7, with low pathogenicity. No birds had died, it said, and around 35,000 turkeys would be culled and preventative measures taken to stop the disease spreading.

The case follows one two weeks ago detected at a different facility, also in the Valparaiso region and run by the same company, Agrosuper's [AGRSU.UL] Sopraval unit. The two outbreaks were connected, SAG said.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; editing by Grant McCool

