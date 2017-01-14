FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 14, 2017 / 7:30 PM / 7 months ago

Croatia to cull poultry near capital due to H5N8 bird flu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZAGREB (Reuters) - Croatia said on Saturday it had detected H5N8 bird flu among ducks on a farm some 30 km (20 miles) southeast of the capital Zagreb.

The Agriculture Ministry said in a statement that all the poultry on the affected farm would be culled, along with all poultry in non-intensive farming in a 3 km radius.

"We're undertaking all the necessary measures to isolate the affected poultry that will have to be culled. The owners will be compensated. We're fighting this in the same manner as many other neighboring countries," Agriculture Minister Tomislav Tolusic said.

Two weeks ago there was a similar case on another farm in northeastern Croatia.

The H5N8 strain, which is deadly for poultry but has not been found in humans, has spread across Europe and the Middle East since late last year, leading to the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of farmed birds and the confinement of flocks indoors.

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Kevin Liffey

