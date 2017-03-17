FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Croatia reports outbreak of severe H5N5 bird flu: OIE
#Health News
March 17, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 5 months ago

Croatia reports outbreak of severe H5N5 bird flu: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Croatia has reported an outbreak of severe H5N5 bird flu among poultry in the north of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday, citing a report from the Croatian agriculture ministry.

The virus was detected among poultry in farms and backyards in Spickovina in the Krapinsko-Zagorska region, the Paris-based OIE said.

All 65 birds exposed to the virus died or were culled, it said.

Croatia has already detected H5N8 avian influenza, another severe strain that has swept across Europe since last year, leading to widespread slaughtering of poultry.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Bate Felix

