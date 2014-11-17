FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission adopts emergency measures to contain bird flu in UK, Netherlands
November 17, 2014 / 8:00 PM / 3 years ago

EU Commission adopts emergency measures to contain bird flu in UK, Netherlands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Monday adopted emergency measures to contain an outbreak of bird flu in the Netherlands and Britain, including a prohibition on selling poultry products from the affected areas and a cull of affected animals.

“The measures aim at quickly bringing the disease under control and at preventing the spread of the highly pathogenic avian influenza ... while minimizing the disturbance to trade,” the Commission said in a statement.

Britain and the Netherlands are already applying the measures foreseen by the Commission’s decision, it said, including culling animals, establishing protection and surveillance zones, introducing sanitary measures and prohibiting movements to sell poultry products to EU or third countries.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Kevin Liffey

