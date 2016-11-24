Finland finds H5 bird flu in wild birds in Aland islands

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finland has detected H5 bird flu in wild birds in Aland islands, Baltic Sea, Finnish Food Safety Authority said on Thursday.

The office said it would make further studies to find out whether it was the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus which has hit wild birds and farms in several countries in Europe and the Middle East in last weeks.

The Finnish government is due on Friday to order farmers to keep flocks indoors, the office said.