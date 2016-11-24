Short turnaround between shifts may increase sick leave
(Reuters Health) – Workers who get less than 11 hours of rest between shifts may be more likely to take sick leave, a Norwegian study suggests.
HELSINKI Finland has detected H5 bird flu in wild birds in Aland islands, Baltic Sea, Finnish Food Safety Authority said on Thursday.
The office said it would make further studies to find out whether it was the highly pathogenic H5N8 virus which has hit wild birds and farms in several countries in Europe and the Middle East in last weeks.
The Finnish government is due on Friday to order farmers to keep flocks indoors, the office said.
(Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Toby Chopra)
(Reuters Health) – Workers who get less than 11 hours of rest between shifts may be more likely to take sick leave, a Norwegian study suggests.
(Reuters Health) – Just one in five people over age 60 in the U.S. have been vaccinated against a painful eruption of herpes zoster, also known as shingles, despite recommendations that all of them should get the shot.
CHICAGO/BANGKOKZika's rampage last year in Brazil caused an explosion of infections and inflicted a crippling neurological defect on thousands of babies – an effect never seen in a mosquito-borne virus.