9 months ago
Finland confirms H5N8 bird flu found in Aland islands
#Health News
November 25, 2016 / 2:45 PM / 9 months ago

Finland confirms H5N8 bird flu found in Aland islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI (Reuters) - The first confirmed case of H5N8 bird flu has been detected in Finland amid a recent outbreak of the disease in Europe, the Finnish Food Safety authority said on Friday.

The highly pathogenic H5N8 virus was found in wild birds in the Aland islands in the Baltic Sea between Finland and Sweden, the office said in a statement.

The government on Friday ordered poultry farmers to keep flocks indoors to avoid the disease spreading.

Cases of bird flu have been found in a number of countries across Europe in recent weeks, including in Sweden.

Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

