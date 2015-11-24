FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong reports bird flu in wild bird, no spread evident: OIE
#Health News
November 24, 2015

Hong Kong reports bird flu in wild bird, no spread evident: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Hong Kong reported that the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu virus had been detected in a wild bird last week but said no spread of the disease was evident, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Tuesday.

The outbreak is considered as resolved, the department in charge of agriculture for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said in a report posted on the OIE website.

The strain is different from the low-pathogenic H7N9 which infected hundreds of people in China since 2013, killing at least 175.

Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Gus Trompiz

