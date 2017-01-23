FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to seek EU funds to tackle bird flu fallout - agency
January 23, 2017 / 11:41 AM / 7 months ago

Hungary to seek EU funds to tackle bird flu fallout - agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's government will seek European Union financial support to tackle the economic fallout from outbreaks of the bird flu virus, state news agency MTI reported on Monday, citing the Agriculture Ministry.

Hungarian farmers have culled about 2.5 million infected birds, mostly waterfowl, since the outbreak of the virus in November.

Bulgaria said last week it would provide 9.7 million levs ($5.32 million) to poultry farmers to help contain a bird flu virus outbreak.

MTI said the outbreak of the H5N8 strain of the virus has cost local producers about 3 billion forints ($10.40 million) in damages, a toll which could rise further.

Hungary will formally submit its request for financial support at a meeting of European Union agriculture ministers on Monday, MTI reported.

($1 = 288.51 forints)

($1 = 1.8227 leva)

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by Louise Heavens and Jason Neely

