Nepal reports severe H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Nepal has reported firmed an outbreak of severe H5N8 bird flu on a poultry farm in the Koshi region, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Nepalese authorities.

The virus killed 3,650 of the 6,200 hens exposed, with the remaining animals culled, the Paris-based OIE said.

Nepal had already reported last month an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among backyard chickens and ducks.