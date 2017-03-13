FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Nepal reports severe H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE
#Health News
March 13, 2017 / 11:31 AM / 5 months ago

Nepal reports severe H5N8 bird flu on farm: OIE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Nepal has reported firmed an outbreak of severe H5N8 bird flu on a poultry farm in the Koshi region, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday, citing a report from the Nepalese authorities.

The virus killed 3,650 of the 6,200 hens exposed, with the remaining animals culled, the Paris-based OIE said.

Nepal had already reported last month an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu among backyard chickens and ducks.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide

